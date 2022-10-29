'39 pages of little, nothing new was said' – NPP reacts to Mahama’s address

The governing New Patriotic Party, NPP, has dismissed former President John Dramani Mahama's lecture on the state of the economy.
The NPP's National Communications Director, Richard Ahiagbah, called the October 27, 2022 lecture "39 pages of little," adding; "nothing new was said."
He also suggested that whatever issues Mahama raised in the lecture were being addressed by the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government.
"39 pages of little. Nothing new was said. We are fixing the problem," Ahiagbah tweeted with a photo of the flyer for the "Building The Ghana We Want" lecture Mahama delivered at the University of Professional Studies, Accra, UPSA.
As part of his presentation, the 2020 flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, outlined a number of short, medium and long-term solutions to the current economic crisis that the government was grappling with.
In a presentation before Mahama’s address, former deputy Finance Minister, Cassiel Ato-Forson laid out how perilous the state of the economy was and the need for Ghanaians to tighten their belts for hard times ahead.
Find his full speech below:
39 pages of little. Nothing new was said. We are fixing the problem. #developingghana #Ghana #buildingghanatogether pic.twitter.com/HR9toDLqZp
Read Ahiagbah's tweet below:<>
SARA/PEN
39 pages of little. Nothing new was said. We are fixing the problem. #developingghana #Ghana #buildingghanatogether pic.twitter.com/HR9toDLqZp— Richard Ahiagbah (@RAahiagbah) October 28, 2022
- NPP will win 2024 elections - Captain Effah Dartey
- Stephen Ntim is not a timid soul – NPP
- We all have an interest in the NPP; we will not sit for you to destroy it - Kofi Kapito to Akufo-Addo
- Gabby breaks silence on 'Ken Must Go' saga: 'You cannot but admire the NPP'
- If you are a timid soul, get out of politics! – Obiri Boahen ‘tackles’ NPP National Chairman
- Read all related articles