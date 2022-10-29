'39 pages of little, nothing new was said' – NPP reacts to Mahama’s address

NPP flag | File photo

The governing New Patriotic Party, NPP, has dismissed former President John Dramani Mahama's lecture on the state of the economy.

The NPP's National Communications Director, Richard Ahiagbah, called the October 27, 2022 lecture "39 pages of little," adding; "nothing new was said."



He also suggested that whatever issues Mahama raised in the lecture were being addressed by the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government.



"39 pages of little. Nothing new was said. We are fixing the problem," Ahiagbah tweeted with a photo of the flyer for the "Building The Ghana We Want" lecture Mahama delivered at the University of Professional Studies, Accra, UPSA.



As part of his presentation, the 2020 flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, outlined a number of short, medium and long-term solutions to the current economic crisis that the government was grappling with.



In a presentation before Mahama’s address, former deputy Finance Minister, Cassiel Ato-Forson laid out how perilous the state of the economy was and the need for Ghanaians to tighten their belts for hard times ahead.



Find his full speech below: