39 pirate attacks recorded between January and October 2021 – Ghana Navy

Ghana has recorded 39 pirate attacks between January and October 2021

• The Gulf of Guinea is fast becoming a haven of criminal activity

• Ghana has however recorded 39 pirate attacked



• The Ghana Navy recently warded off a pirate attack off the south of Aflao



The Ghana Navy has revealed the country has recorded 39 pirates attacks between the period of January and October 2021.



According to the Flag Officer Commanding, the Eastern Naval Command, Commodore Emmanuel Ayesu Kwafo, pirates have since moved their focus from hijacking oil vessels to rather kidnapping seafarers and demanding huge ransom.



In an interaction with Citi News, Commodore Ayesu Kwafo said the Ghana Navy was however poised to avert such attacks as it has implemented a number of security measures.

“This year, there have been 39 cases of pirate attacks so far in the Gulf of Guinea. They are professional seafarers and they are heavily armed. This year, Ghanaian registered fishing vessels are falling prey to them. One strategy employed by the Navy now is to put armed personnel on the vessel. That is what we did, and our men were able to repel the attackers,” he assured.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Navy recently warded off an attempted pirate attack on Tuna vessel off the south of Aflao on October 11, 2021.



Over the years, the Gulf of Guinea is fast becoming a haven for pirates who engage in various criminal acts. This has kept key players in the maritime sector on red alert.



