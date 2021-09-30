396 suspected criminals arrested; 792 motorbikes impounded

Member of police MTTD on operational duties

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has arrested 396 suspected criminals between the ages of 17 and 55 years after swoops in the 15 Police Divisions in the region.

According to the Police, the swoops were conducted simultaneously within all the fifteen (15) Police Divisions in the Region, between Wednesday 14th September and Monday 20th September 2021.



A statement by the Police said, the arrested persons were screened and profiled and those found culpable put before the various Courts in the Region. Some of the suspects were remanded into custody to reappear at a later date, whilst others were granted Court bail to report.



The Police have also revealed that the various Divisions have conducted motorbike swoops from Saturday 25th September to Tuesday 28th September 2021 and intercepted Seven Hundred and Ninety-Two (792) motorbikes and impounded same.

Some persons were arrested and have all been asked to produce the documents covering the motorbikes for inspection and verification, those found to be fake will have the owners prosecuted.



The Police Command assured the general public of it continued fight in bringing crimes to their barest minimum and to assuage the fear of the citizenry.