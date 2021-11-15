3G Media Awards honours dignitaries

Ken Agyapong receiving his citation

Source: George Kwasi Bright, Contributor

Charles Nimmo Ntiamoah Mensah aka Mr. CNN, a renowned media mogul and CEO of Rosetta Multimedia Services has decided to bring the 3G Media Awards to New Jersey on its 10th edition.

Now known as Evangelist Nimmo, the media mogul and entrepreneur has organized the 3G media awards for 10 years with various celebrities and Ghanaians making an impact in their areas of expertise receiving awards for their hard work and exemplary efforts.



For the past 9 editions, the event has been organized in New York and this year being a special edition, the 3G Awards board decided to move it to Newark, New Jersey.



The Annual 3G Awards is known to be the mother of all African Awards in the USA. This year’s celebration was held at the Best Western Plus Robert Treat Hotel in New Jesey on November 6th, 2021.



The media partners were Afrikan Post Newspaper, Adinkra Radio, NY, Amansan Radio NY, Irap TV, GAJ. GHL Media, Phobic Media, HRE TV, Highlife Media, GhanaWeb, Modernghana.com, ABN, Global Media Alliance, Smart TV, and Multimedia Group.



This event is also to support the Evangelist Nimmo Foundation supporting the following initiatives: Operation Feed the Homeless USA, Operation Save a Kidney and Operation Feed the Children GH.



The event was supported by Ghana Chamber of Commerce, Boogie Down Nima Productions, Keymama, NCOGA and Shepherd to Shepherd Network of Clergies.



Since its maiden event 12 years ago, honorees have included Hon. Kennedy Agyapong, Abraham Attah (Hollywood actor), Azuma Nelson, Michael Spinks, Rev. Osei Kofi, Ibrahim Sunday, Kuuku Dadzie, Akwasi Appiah, Asamoah Gyan Captain Solomon Quainoo of Emirate Airlines, Hon. Samuel Amoako, Ruth-Hassell Thompson, Kofi Adoma Nwanwani (Kofi TV), Emelia Brobbey and many more.



Below are this year’s honorees.

3G Hall of fame



Dan Kwaku Yeboah



Ohemaa Mercy



Artist of the Decade - Kaakyire Kwame Appiah



Outstanding Contribution to Public Service



Caroline Appiah



G Magazine Publishers Choice



Top Male Artist - Jay Hover

Top Female Artist - Stella Addo



Humanitarian Award



Kofi Adoma Wanwani



Madam Adelaide Quartey



Community Development



Dr. George Owusu



Paradise Soundz Brothers



Nyamekye African Market

Salley Imam Mohammed



Charles Kofi Adoma Nyantakyi



Excellence in Entertainment



Obaapa Afia Boakyewaa



Godfred Nuamah



Mawuku Kuadzi



DJ Willie Of Angel



Excellence in Media

Patrick Osei Agyeman (Countryman Songo) - Top Sports Presenter



George Kwasi Bright - Top US-based Newspaper Publisher



Obaapa Afia Boakyewaa - Top US-based Female Online Broadcaster



Naana Donkor Arthur aka NDA -Top US-based Female Blogger



Entrepreneurship



Charles Kofi Adomako Nyantakyi



3G Best Gospel Show Host in Ghana - Rev. Kwamena Idan



3G Best Motivational Speaker - Nana Obiri Yeboah