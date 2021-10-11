3rd triennial national delegates congress of TUWAG held in TaTU

Some delegates of Technical University Workers Association of Ghana

Source: Alidu Abdur Rashid, Contributor

Tamale Technical University (TaTU) on Friday 1st October 2021 hosted the delegates of the Technical University Workers Association of Ghana (TUWAG).

The three-day congress saw the election and swearing-in of the Association's new executives at the ICT Auditorium.



The theme of the Congress was: “The worker as the engine of the productivity- The role of TUWAG in developing Technical Universities,” was held under the chairmanship of the Vice-Chancellor of the Tamale Technical University, Prof. Abass Braimah who also doubled as the Guest speaker of the occasion.



He stood in for the VCTUs’s Chairman who was originally chosen as the Chairman. Prof. Abass challenged the delegates to work hard to support the Technical Universities and to also work together to realise the theme of the occasion.

He welcomed the delegates from the sister universities and expressed his excitement as the Vice-Chancellor to host them.



The outgoing Deputy Secretary, Mr. Fred Alpha Adams explained in a closed interaction with TaTU’s Public Affairs Directorate, that the congress was unique as delegates reduced the number of elected executives from seven to five. He used congress to call for the revision of the constitution of the Association.



Other sister unions; Technical University Teachers Association of Ghana (TUTAG), Technical University Senior Administrators Association of Ghana (TUSAAG), Technical University Administrators Association of Ghana (TUAAG) and Tertiary Education Workers Union (TEWU), extended their solidarity messages to TUWAG.