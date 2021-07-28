3rd wave of coronavirus most dangerous - Nana Akomea warns

Chief Executive Officer of the State Transport Corporation, Nana Akomea

Chief Executive Officer of the State Transport Corporation (STC), Nana Akomea, has cautioned Ghanaians against threat of the COVID-19 third wave in Ghana.

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Sunday, July 25, 2021 confirmed that the country has been hit by a third wave of the disease.



In his 26th address to the nation, the President said "as per data available from the Ghana Health Service, it appears that unfortunately, our nation like many others is experiencing a third wave of covid infections…largely driven by the Delta variant of the virus, which, according to the World Health Organisation, has increased transmissibility rates, and, in our case in Ghana, has led, in recent weeks, to a rise in hospitalization and ICU bed uptakes, and, tragically, deaths”.



Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme, Nana Akomea noted that the third wave which is as a result of the Indian variant called Delta variant is the most dangerous of all the variants, hence warned Ghanaians not to trivialize the President's instructions regarding the disease.

He disclosed that, unlike the first wave where the virus affects the throats and nostrils of the victim, the new variant directly infects the lungs of the patient and kills faster.



"This virus is said to be lighter and stays in the air longer. When you contract it, this virus is also said to affect your lungs straight, and by the time you realize you have pneumonia. At first, the virus would be located in your throat or nostrils, but this third wave goes straight to your lungs. So, it's dangerous than the first two," he told host Kwami Sefa Kayi.



Nana Akomea advised the citizenry to mandatorily adhere to the wearing of nose mask and practice all the other COVID-19 safety protocols to avoid rapid transmissions and infections.