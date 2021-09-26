4,000 people expected to receive AstraZeneca in Ada East

AstraZeneca

Source: GNA

About 4,000 people are expected to receive their jab of the AstraZeneca Vaccine in four centres in the Ada East District, Mr Prince Bawuah, District Disease Control Officer told the Ghana News Agency in an interview at the weekend.

The designated centres are: Ada East District Hospital, Ada Health Centre, Kasseh Health Centre and Pediatokope Health Centre.



Mr Bawuah said 20 health officials have been deployed to administer the jabs for the residents, stressing that there are about 50,294 people who needed to be vaccinated in the Ada East District.



He said the vaccination was a progressive activity, so people should join and take the jab.



He said the district had targeted about 3,580 to receive the vaccine from September 24 to 28th but the number of days may be extended if more people come out to receive the vaccination.

“The distribution of the vaccine was based on what was available nationwide,” he added.



He said for maximum protection to be ensured, at least 90 per cent of the population had to be vaccinated to curb the spread of the disease “This is not the end, there are more vaccination exercises underway and I hope that the future ones coming will help us account for all,” he stated.



He advised the public to come out in their numbers to receive the vaccine and continue to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols as both interventions were needed to deal amicably with the diseases.