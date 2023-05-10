4 charged with theft of GH$60,000 worth of cosmetic products from their employer

4 charged with theft of GH$60,000 worth of products from employer

Four persons have been charged with abetment of crime and stealing goods worth over GH$60,000.00 from their employer.

The suspects, according to a report by the Chronicles Newspaper on May 10, 2023, are Pedicta Yeboah, first accused (A1), Charlotte Obamea (A3), Prince Ampomah (A4) and Jacob Oppong (A5) and one Bintu Mohammed (A2).



His Honour Samuel Bright Acquah presided over the court proceedings where the accused individuals - Al, A3, and A4 - were brought before. But pleaded not guilty charges against them.



Obamea and Ampomah were granted bail to the tune of GHC50,000 with two sureties, one should be an income earner and the other, a family member for each.



The prosecution presented evidence suggesting that the other suspect, Pedicta, had opened a fourth shop using stolen goods from her employer.



As a result, the prosecution requested that she be remanded into police custody, fearing that she may interfere with the investigation.

The employer of the accused persons, Vivian Nkansah, is the complainant in the case.



The Prosecuting Officer Chief, Inspector Daniel Danku, explained to the court that the complainant, deals in various cosmetic products and owns shops and warehouses at Agbogbloshie, Okaishie, Teshie and Agbleza.



According to the prosecutor, the accused persons were tasked with transporting the cosmetic products from the complainant's warehouses to her Okaishie shop for sale. But in August 2022, when the complainant took stock of the goods, she noticed that there were some shortages in the quantities in both the warehouses and the shops.



The Prosecutor, C/Insp Danku, continued that the complainant, Vivian Nkansah, tracked the activities of the attendants for some time to establish that the first accused, Pedicta Yeboah, was retailing the same products as hers.



She reported the case to the police, who arrested her arrested.

Findings from the investigation, suggest that the first accused had opened two other cosmetic shops at Cow Lane and Mamprobi with the items of the complainant.



The prosecutor added an estimated amount of GH$60,352.35, of cosmetic products suspected to be owned by the complainant were retrieved from the shop of the first accused.



The first accused, Pedicta, allegedly admitted stealing from the complainant to stock her shops.



The prosecutor stated that Charlotte, Prince, and Jacob stole products and sent them to Bintu Mohammed for safekeeping, and later Pedicta's driver would transport them to her shops.



The case has been adjourned until May 15.

