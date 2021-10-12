4 donor countries support Ghana with AstraZeneca vaccines

The vaccine is from Germany, Denmark, Norway and Iceland

Ghana last Wednesday received 532,320 doses of Astra Zeneca vaccines from the Governments of Germany, Denmark, Norway and Iceland through the COVAX facility to assist its COVID19 vaccination programme.

Germany alone has so far provided Ghana with approximately 1.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, which are currently being rolled out or are under preparation for the nationwide rollout.



Chairman of the Health Commodity Group for COVID-19, Matthew Kyeremeh, who received the vaccines, expressed profound gratitude to the four countries for their support to Ghana’s quest to vaccinate all Ghanaians against COVID-19.



He also appreciated the COVAX facility for making the shipment of the donated vaccines possible.



Mr. Kyeremeh assured the donors that Ghana would make judicious use of the vaccines to maintain the country’s safety against the disease.



“Nothing is going to stop Ghana from going ahead to make sure that everybody is vaccinated to help fight the COVID19 pandemic”, he said.

Fiachra McAsey, Deputy Representative, UNICEF, in Ghana, said UNICEF remained committed to the fair and equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, to ensure that no one was left behind in the vaccination.



He also commended the four countries for their collective support for COVAX.



Tom Norring, Ambassador of Denmark to Ghana, said there was the need for all Ghanaians to be vaccinated against the pandemic, and urged Ghanaians to take advantage of the opportunity and get vaccinated.



He said “COVAX is helping to vaccinate people worldwide – the only way to prevent the risk of constant new mutations of the virus. Nobody is safe until everybody is safe."