4 injured in Akatsi chieftaincy dispute

Tension is brewing at Ave-Atsata-Metsrikasa suburbs in the Akatsi North District following a chieftaincy dispute yesterday that injured four persons.

One of the injured was treated and discharged by the Dodze St Anthony Hospital, while the others received first aid for minor injuries.



Following the incidents that commenced Sunday dawn and lasted till about 10:00 am, calm was restored by the police.



According to an eye-witness account, the violent clash started when the Paramountcy of Tagba Traditional Area installed one Jones Ahiafokpor as chief of the area.



In a show of disagreement with the decision of the palace, the youth resisted all attempts to outdoor the chief, describing it as an imposition and violation of customary laws.



This resulted in the clash, requiring the presence of personnel from the Ghana Police Service and other security agencies to prevent further disturbances.



Detailing the incident, one of the protesters, who spoke anonymously to Ghanaian Times, said, “we will not allow the palace to install anyone as chief for us.”

He explained that it was the custom of the people that anyone appointed to be installed as a chief originated from one of the Stool houses.



“We know Jones very well. His father, George, is not a chief. They do not come from a stool house to be installed as a chief. We don’t know why Togbe and the palace decided to install him as a chief. It is wrong and unacceptable,” he added.



Although the clash had been stopped, he expressed fears over possible violent disturbances if the Paramountcy did not rescind the decision to impose on Metsrikasa a chief.



He called on the police to maintain an active presence in the area to forestall further clashes.



All attempts to speak to the Police Commander of the area proved futile.