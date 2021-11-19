4 men were arrested for using IG account to lure, rape women

The suspects have been remanded in police custody

4 men create Instagram account to harm women

Women between ages 20 to 30 targetted by men on social media



Suspects rob victims after raping them



The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has arrested four men for allegedly raping and robbing women at Adenta and its environs.



The suspects have been identified as Ebenezer Amakye Adom, 30, self-employed; Paul Nyamelor, 23, a sawmill operator; Joel Alornyeku, 27, ‘fridge operator’; and Ebenezer Tawiah, 29, trader.



A fifth suspect, Daniel Tawiah, is currently on the run and being pursued by the police.

The four suspects are said to have created an Instagram page named “phone shop” which was used to advertise photo shoots targeting ladies.



According to a Graphic report, women who expressed interest in their services were lured into the bush and ended up being raped.



Some were also “forced to disclose the password of their mobile phones and MobileMoney PINs” of which suspects transferred money into their wallets.



The victims are women between the ages of 20 to 30 years of age.



“About 10 of the victims are currently pursuing the case and one of them is said to have had Ghc7000 transferred from her mobile money wallet while others had various amounts transferred from their mobile money wallets," Graphic indicated.

Confirming the story to Daily Graphic, the police said Ebenezer Amakye Adom, was arrested based on intelligence on Monday, November 8, 2021.



Following his arrest, the police conducted a search in Adom's room and found a desktop computer, a router, and a number of SIM cards which are believed to have been used by the suspect for his illegal operation.



The other three were later arrested for their involvement in the crime.



The suspects have since been remanded into police custody to reappear on November 24, 2021, by the Kaneshie Magistrate court presided over by Oheneba Kufour.