4 robbery suspects shot dead on Bekwai-Cape Coast highway

File photo

Police on a manhunt for a suspected robber in Essumeja

Robbers engage in a shootout with Police on the Bekwai-Cape Coast highway



Robbery suspects died on the spot, Assemblyman



Four robbery suspects have been reportedly shot dead on the Bekwai-Cape Coast highway by personnel of the Ghana Police Service.



According to citinewsonline.com, the suspected robbers were killed by personnel of the Ashanti regional division of the Police when they engaged them in a shootout during a hot chase on the highway on Wednesday.



The Assembly Member for the Essumeja electoral area, Kofi Frimpong, said that the suspects were five in number, adding that four of them died on the spot while one managed to escape.

“They were robbing between the Bekwai and Fomena area. They were running away when the police gave them a chase. They took a turn from the highway into the bush to hide, but there was an exchange of gunshots and four of the five armed robbers were shot dead. The fifth one went deeper into the bush and escaped,” he said.



Kofi Frimpong added that members of his community have been informed of the incident and are on the lookout for the robber who managed to escape.



IB/WA