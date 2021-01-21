4-year-old boy reports mother to police for trying to ‘kill’ his younger brother

A little boy has begun his ‘detective career’ quite early after he matched straight to the police station to report his mother for trying to 'kill' his young brother.

The boy made the ‘formal’ complaints at Donyina Police in the Ashanti Region of Ghana. His mother herself shared the interesting story on a Facebook platform called Tell It Moms, triggering waves of funny comments from members of the platform.



Apparently, she slipped and almost drop the baby while bathing him which sparked the reaction from his 4-year old son.



“Just this Saturday, my 4-year-old son reported to the officers in the picture that I dropped his baby brother whiles bathing him and that I want to kill his brother so they should come and arrest me,” the mother Nana Afia wrote.

According to her, the police followed the boy home for confirmation and subsequently invited her to the station for questioning.



“I explained my part of the story to them and they examined the baby for physical injuries” she added.



