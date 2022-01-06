4-year-old girl beaten to death for bedwetting by parents

Couple arrested for beating daughter to death

Parents beat the 4-year-old till she was unconscious

Child dies while receiving treatment after being beaten by parents



Suspects have been picked up for interrogation



A couple has been arrested by the Enchi District Police for beating their 4-year-old daughter to death for bedwetting.



According to the police, the girl, identified as Francisca Etuteh, was allegedly made to sit on hot water and also broke her arm due to the beating.



The suspects, Effah Donaldson, 34, and Salome Oteku 27, were believed to have canned the deceased till she fell unconscious on Tuesday at Yakase in the Aowin Municipality of the Western North Region.

The Enchi Police Divisional Commander, ACP Henry Bacho speaking to JoyNews said the couple consequently rushed their daughter to the Aowin Community clinic.



Unfortunately, Francisca died while receiving treatment.



After the report was lodged, a team was deployed to pick up the suspects for interrogation by the police.



Meanwhile, the body has been deposited at the Enchi Government Hospital for autopsy.