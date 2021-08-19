40-footer container falls off truck at Kantamanto

No casualty was also recorded as traders as well as the driver and mate escaped unhurt

A 40-footer truck loaded with second clothing has crashed into some stores at Kantamanto yesterday, Wednesday, August 18, 2021.

The truck, with registration number GT 2875-10, was driving to Kantamanto second-hand clothing lane and had the container fall off, damaging some stores.



The container also damaged the front of the truck whereas, the tyres burst in the process.



Some traders who display and sell along the street escaped by the skin of their teeth. No casualty was also recorded.

The driver and mate of the truck also escaped unhurt, an eyewitness told Rainbow Radio 87.5fm.



The Police are currently at the scene managing the traffic situation.