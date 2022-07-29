40-year-old man butchers girlfriend for denying him sex

File Photo

A 40-year-old man has slashed his lover in several places after the latter refused to be intimate with him.

Reports gathered by Angelonline.com.gh indicate that the two, though not married, have been cohabiting for some time.



According to the brother of the victim, Kwabena Marfo, the suspect is a farmer who started a relationship with his sister, Yaa Attaa who is also 40 years, about six months ago at Kwahu Bepong.



Speaking in an interview with Kofi Adoma Nwanwani on Angel FM’s Anopa Bofo Morning Show, he stated that the lady explained to her partner that she could not consent to sex because she was tired at the time of the request.



He furthered that his sister later agreed to the demands of her boyfriend after resting for a while but he did not say anything and attacked her with a knife.



“The lady [the victim] is his [the suspect] girlfriend and he has promised to marry her. The lady said her boyfriend requested sex to which she replied that she was tired. She later said yes to the request after resting for a while but he replied angrily that he wouldn’t do it anymore and went for a cutlass and started slashing her all over,” said Mr Marfo.

He narrated that the children of Yaa Attaa raised an alarm which drew the attention of a woman who came to her rescue.



“A woman came to help but ran for her life when he tried attacking her with the cutlass too. So she ran and shouted for men to come but by the time they came the suspect had escaped. They transported my sister to the hospital…”



“He poisoned himself after the incident…and was lying in front of a house but he was rescued and taken to the hospital”, he added.



Kwabena Marfo disclosed that the suspect is currently in the grips of the police but his sister is yet to recover.