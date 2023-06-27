40-year-old man jailed 15 years for defiling 12-year-old and giving her GH¢10

File photo: 40-year-old man in Dormaa-Akenkro gets 15 years for defilment

A 40-year-old unemployed man in Dormaa-Akenkro has been slapped with a 15-year jail term with hard labour for defiling a 12-year-old girl and luring her with GH¢10.00.

This was in a newspaper report by the Ghanaian Times dated June 27, 2023.



The accused and now convict whose name is given in the report as Stephen Owusu, pleaded guilty to the charge of defiling a minor when he appeared before the circuit court presided over by Osei Kofi Amoako.



The prosecuting officer of the case, Detective Chief Inspector (D/C Insp) Timothy Ahiaduvor, named the Project Officer of the Schaefer Child Development Centre, a Non-Governmental Organization, based at Dormaa-Ahenkro as the complainant.



In presenting the fact sheet to the court, D/C Insp Ahiaduvor indicated that the accused, Owusu sent the victim to get him a kenkey for GH¢10.00, but the victim returned to tell him there was no kenkey.



Insp Ahiaduvor added that in the attempt by the victim to give back the money to Owusu because there was no kenkey, he held the victim's hands, lured her into his room and sexually assaulted her after which he gave her the GH¢10.00.



The victim then went to the complainant, with whom she was staying, to report the incident.

The complainant then took the victim to the police station to report the case and Owusu was arrested.



During interrogation, he admitted the offence.



NW/OGB