40-year-old man lynched at Mankessim

File photo

A 40-year-old truck pusher suspected to be a thief has been lynched at Mankessim in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region.

The lifeless body was found in a gutter with signs of assault on Thursday, May 5, 2022 evening.



It is not immediately known who are behind the murder.



The Assembly man Hon. Cephas Arthur and the police were informed of the incident following which they proceeded to the crime scene.

The body was subsequently conveyed to the Saltpond Government Hospital morgue.



The Assembly man appealed to the police to step up their effort to ensure that the increasing rate of murders in Mankessim and Mfantseman District is curbed.



Police have commenced investigation into the murder.