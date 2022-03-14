40-year-old teacher beats concubine to death, attempts suicide

A file photo to represent the story

Police investigating murder case involving teacher

Man beats girlfriend in presence of their four children



Police confirm case of alleged Apam murder



The Ghana Police Service is investigating a case involving a teacher suspected to have killed his girlfriend at Gomoa Ajumako in the Central region.



The teacher, identified as 40-year-old Isaac Tsemenu Sarsah, is also said to have attempted suicide, reports graphic.com.gh.



According to the Apam Police, the teacher is believed to have beaten Linda Amoah Lamptey, his late girlfriend, to death.

The late Linda, 32, was also a teacher and a mother of four, the report added.



Sarsah and Linda, are also said to have been cohabitating for more than 8 years before the incident happened on Friday, March 11, 2022.



The report added that their four children, in whose presence the incident happened, alerted neighbours when the unfortunate happened.



According to details contained in the graphic.com.gh report, Linda moved out into her own rented place with the children after many failed attempts at getting Sarsah to perform the necessary marriage rites so that they could live as a married couple.



Linda then vowed not to ever move back to Sarsah's room until he did the right thing but sources said Sarsah visited Linda one day and that was when things escalated.

In an ensuing misunderstanding, Sarsah is said to have beaten Linda until she became unconscious.



She was then rushed to the Apam Government Hospital by neighbours after their children alerted them, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.



After the incident, it is further reported that Mr Sarsah attempted to take his own life by way of drinking a poison on Saturday, March 12, 2022, but failed.



He was arrested by the police after having been treated at the Apam Government Hospital.



The Central Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Irene Oppong, confirmed the story, adding that the case is currently under investigation.