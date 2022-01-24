41-year-old cocoa loader electrocuted at Hwibaa

Asiedu Christian met his untimely death after he came into contact with a naked wire

Cocoa loader dies while loading cocoa beans into truck

Live wire close to cocoa truck kills man



Man electrocuted to death



A 41-year-old man has been electrocuted to death at Hwibaa near Wioso in the Ahafo Ano South West District of the Ashanti.



According to a DailyGuide report, the man identified as Asiedu Christian met his untimely death after he came into contact with a naked wire while loading cocoa beans on a long vehicle on Sunday, January 23, 2022.

An eyewitness narrated that Asiedu Christian, the deceased, after loading heaps of cocoa beans on the truck, went on top of the beans to arrange it well.



“The vehicle was right under the electrical cable when they began loading the beans to a point it got closer to the electrical cable. We saw him climbing the cocoa beans which was few meters away from the electrical cable to ostensibly arrange the beans well



“The deceased sadly came into direct contact with the wire when he tried to stand up on the beans leading to his instant death,” the eyewitness said,” DailyGuide quoted



The deceased was however rushed to Wiawso Government Hospital where the doctors confirmed his death.