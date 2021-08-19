417 attempted suicide cases recorded from January to June

417 cases have been recorded for the first half of the year

A total of 417 attempted suicide cases have been recorded in the country for the first half of the year, the Deputy Director of Mental Health at Ghana Health Service, Dr Amma Ampomaa Boadu, has disclosed.

The Ashanti Region topped with 61 cases followed by the Eastern Region with 60 cases.



Speaking to the media at the mental health literacy training programme organised by the Mental Health Authority for some journalists in Kumasi, Dr Boadu said the Upper East came third with 47 cases while Greater Accra and Central regions had 37 cases each.



Dr Boadu said the Volta region recorded 35 cases, Oti region, 22; Bono East region, 21; and Western North region, 17.



Bono, North East, and Upper West regions recorded 16 cases each.



Others are Western region, 14; Ahafo region, 11; Northern region, 4; and Savanna region, 3.



She noted that media reportage on suicide cases contributed to the increasing cases while mental health challenges also played a major role.

Dr Boadu said her office will continue to intensify the advocacy and promotion of mental health and also train more health workers to be able to identify common mental health disorders.



She noted that when people have challenges and go to facilities, they sometimes do not have the medications.



She called on the government and civil society organisations to invest more in mental health.



The Chief Executive Officer of the Mental Health Authority, Prof Akwasi Osei, also said mental illnesses have risen, which is contributing to attempted suicide cases in the country.



He noted that mental health issues have not been given the necessary attention they deserve because the nation has inadequate mental health facilities to take care of patients.