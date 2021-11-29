42,000 Ghanaians administered with COVID-19 vaccine daily – GHS

Doctor administering a Covid-19 vaccine shot

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has disclosed that there has been an increase in the number of vaccination with about forty-two thousand Ghanaians vaccinated within a day.

The GHS further stated that in all 5,451,291 Ghanaians have been vaccinated so far.



“The vaccinations of Ghanaians are soaring and we’ve reached almost forty-two thousand a day and that is how we are going to continue and make sure we live up to the vaccination plans,” the Ghana Health Service reiterated.



Briefing the media on Sunday, November 28, 2021, at the Ministry of Information, Dr. Kuma-Aboagye explained that 21 per cent of the Ghanaian population has been given the first dose of vaccines and 7 per cent fully vaccinated.



“We are going to Universities, workplaces where we visited Aviance and vaccinated almost six hundred of them. We are going to churches and Mosques so as we speak now there are vaccination centres in Churches. We go to lorry stations and markets to vaccinate people, sports stadia and with Tema, Takoradi they are vaccinated before you enter and we also do house to house,” he added.

He said if Ghanaians should cooperate with the GHS vaccination strategy their target set for Ghanaians would be met.



The available vaccines being administered to Ghanaians are AstraZeneca, Sputnik-V, Moderna, Pfizer-BioNtech and COVID-19 vaccine Janssen.



Dr Kuma-Aboagye also stated that they are expecting more vaccines into the country.



“More than 7.4 million doses are supposed to come in between now and probably December. We may even get more than this and that will take us to about 20 million vaccines that have come into the country before the end of the year. What is left for us is to take it,” he stated.