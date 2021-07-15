42,000 youth between ages 15 and 24 out of 347,000 people living with HIV/AIDS

HIV prevalence was previously 1.6 percent

The Ghana Aids Commission has said the decline in the knowledge of HIV has accounted for a high increase of new infections among young people.

Director of Technical Service, Dr Fred Nana Poku says the commission is planning to have formalized campaigns by reengaging the various media houses.



The figures have been attributed to the lack of campaigns and financial support for promotions.



The Eastern Region has the third-highest prevalence of 2.07 after the Bono and Greater Accra Regions according to the 2019 surveillance report of the commission.

Apart from the formalized campaigns, the commission is also encouraging groups and individuals to spread the education of abstinence and condom use which are key preventive measures in fighting the disease.



He reminded the general public HIV remains a threat and people must stay away from unprotected sex to avoid contracting the virus.



As part of plans to ensure the number of infections reduces, the commission intends to push education and launch an HIV AIDS FUND to enable them to undertake their planned projects.