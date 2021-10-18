42 international schools reject NaSIA report on Cambridge Assessment accreditation

ASICS say all of its members have been accredited to run the Cambridge curriculum

• Only 16 international schools accredited by NaSIA to run Cambridge curriculum

• 42 ASICS members say they have been duly accredited by international bodies



• ASICS say members are ready to cooperate with NaSIA over accreditation issues



The Association of International Certification Schools Ghana (ASICS), has said that it is disappointed in the recent report released by the National Schools Inspectorate Authority (NaSIA).



According to the report, only 16 out of some 74 international schools in the country have been accredited to run the Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE) curriculum in Ghana.



But reacting to this in a statement, ASICS which is made up of 42 international schools across the country says all of its members possess the rightful accreditation from their respective international bodies to undertake the course.

According to the association, it has over the period demonstrated its commitment towards engaging with NaSIA in respect to finding a lasting solution to the deadlock surrounding accreditation.



The association while emphasizing its fruitful engagement with the current and previous Ministers of Education over the issue noted that its engagement with NaSIA on the other hand has been futile.



ASICS has thus reiterated the commitment and openness of its members to engage with regulatory bodies as well as operate within the confines of the law.



Read the full statement by ASICS below:





The Association of International Certification Schools Ghana, which represents 42 international curriculum schools, notes with great disappointment the press release issued by NaSIA on Thursday the 14th of October, 2021 in the media.



For the record:



ASICS would like to state categorically that all our schools are duly accredited with the respective international regulatory bodies. Please see the links below to the curriculum accrediting bodies which allow for anyone to check the status of their child’s schools with either Cambridge Assessment International Education or the International Baccalaureate Organization.



ASICS is not averse to paying fees to be licensed in Ghana. Once the fees for the current year have been approved by the Government Agency authorized to do so, our schools will comply as they have always done.



ASICS sought an audience with the current Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Adutwum and was granted one. This was also the case with the former Minister, Dr. Opoku Prempeh. Both audiences resulted in constructive conversations about our roles and responsibilities as private institutions allowed to operate under the auspices of the Ministry of Education. We have been grateful for these interactions.

Our interactions with NaSIA however, have not been fruitful. While we have come to the table on several occasions to understand the terms of engagement, and to resolve a dispute concerning the inequitable levying of fees, we have not been met with fairness, openness and understanding of the role private institutions play in the overall Education space.



Our Schools have always been open to inspection and monitoring since this is best practice. Our desire is to work with local agencies in the same way, with the goal of transparency and integrity.



Our schools, while private, continue to contribute immensely to the national education agenda. We urge parents to inform themselves appropriately.







Find NaSIA's statement on the number of accredited schools below:





