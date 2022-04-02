0
43-year-old man remanded over robbery

Sat, 2 Apr 2022 Source: GNA

A Sunyani High Court has declined bail to one Kwabena Kulbong, 43 for allegedly conspiring and robbing one Issah Ibrahim, a resident of Techiman in the Bono East region of GHC14,000.00.

Kulbong conspired with three other accomplices under the pretext of exchanging foreign currency and robbed the victim of the amount and his mobile phone.

The value of the mobile has been quantified as part of the GHC14,000.00 and two of the accused’s accomplices have already been jailed while one is at large.

The Court presided by Justice Gabriel Mate-Teye declined bail for the accused, saying that because two of the accomplices had been convicted, sentenced to 50 years imprisonment by a Circuit Court at Techiman, it was not appropriate to grant him bail.

Prosecuting, Maame Yaa Kusi-Mensah, an Assistant State Attorney told the Court the act was committed on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, saying that, “it took the Police tireless efforts before suspect Kulbong was arrested”.

She pleaded with the court to decline bail because “there is a higher probability that suspect can jump bail to make the effort made to apprehend him fruitless”.

Ms. Kusi-Mensah said the suspect and his three accomplices reside at Ashaiman in the Ashaiman Municipality of Greater Accra Region and came to Techiman to meet the complainant.

She said they met the victim at a venue where they tied and blindfolded him, robbed him of the amount aforementioned and his mobile phone and fled the area.

Ms. Kusi-Mensah said Police intelligence and assistance of convicts’ relatives led to the arrest of Kulbong on Saturday, May 30, 2020.

