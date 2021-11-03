432 Police Stations installed with CCTV cameras - Kan Dapaah

Minister for National Security, Albert Kan Dapaah

The Minister for National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah has stated that the installation works of CCTV cameras in some 900 police stations across the country are currently ongoing.

According to him, 432 stations under phase 2 will be completed before the end of December 2021.



He revealed that to date, installation works of about 6,500 cameras have been completed and 400 powered online mainly in Accra and Kumasi, and other regional capitals.



He said it was part of government plans and efforts to fix CCTV cameras in all police stations across the country.

The move he noted is to help in the successful detection of infractions and criminal activities as well as help to solve recent violent crimes such as armed robbery and kidnapping cases.



The minister indicated that the government through the ministry of Communications and Huawei Technology Co. Ltd signed a contract in 2012 for the establishment of the first phase to install a network of CCTV cameras to enhance the operational efficiencies of the security and intelligence agencies of the country.



His response was in connection to a question posed by Hon. Peter Lanchene Toobu MP for Wa West has sought to find out the state of the project in which CCTV cameras were to be fixed in all police stations across the country.