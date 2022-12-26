1
44 fires recorded on Christmas Day – GNFS

Mon, 26 Dec 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

A total of 44 fires were recorded nationwide on Christmas Day, 25 December 2022, the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has disclosed.

Out of the total fires recorded, 19 were domestic, nine commercial, eight bush fires, five vehicular, two electrical installations fires and one crown fire involving a coconut tree.

The out-on-arrival fire cases recorded were nine, the GNFS stated in a statement on Boxing Day.

According to the statement, Tema region recorded the highest of 11 fires, followed by the Ashanti region with six fires and the Greater Accra region with five fires. Upper East region recorded the least of one fire.

No fire casualty was, however, recorded.

Meanwhile, three road crashes with two casualties were responded to by the service. Accra region recorded two out of the total with one incident recorded in the central region.

The GNFS expressed worry about the sudden rise of fire incidents despite heightened awareness and sensitisation especially ahead of the holiday season.

The service has cautioned the public to be extra vigilant by avoiding the burning of bushes and rubbish and other negative practices that largely cause fires.

