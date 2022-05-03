1
44-year-old articulator driver arrested for insecure loading and careless driving

Articulator Track In Ntotroso 1a Timber load falls off articulator track in Ntotroso

2750 boards of sawn lumber fall off from articulator track in Ntotroso

Properties of market women in Ntotroso destroyed in an accident involving articulator track

Ahafo Regional MTTD to clamp down on insecure cargo and careless driving

The Ghana Police Service have arrested a 44-year-old articulator driver for insecure loading and careless driving.

According to the police, the driver was arrested after the wood load he was carrying fell off and destroyed the properties of some market women in the Ntotroso township in the Ahafo East Region because it was not well secured.

“The Kenyasi District Police Command, on Sunday, May 1, 2022, arrested a 44-year-old articulated truck driver for insecure loading, careless driving and causing damage.

“The suspect driver was in charge of a Man Diesel articulated vehicle loaded with 2750 boards of sawn lumber from Goaso towards Techiman and on reaching Ntotroso township, the trailer and the loads truncated from the truck and fell on the offside of the road. This also led to the destruction of some properties belonging to the market women by the roadside,” a statement shared by the police on its Facebook page read.

The Police, indicated that the suspect driver is in its custody and will be soon processed for court.

It said that it has cleared all the 2750 boards of sawn lumber from the accident scene, and it has confiscated the articulated truck at its station.

It added that to clamp down on insecure loading and its attendant issues, the Ahafo Regional MTTD Command has been directed to take the necessary steps to curb the menace.

It added that any driver found culpable will be dealt with thoroughly.

