449 brilliant but needy students benefit from VRA’s annual scholarship scheme

The logo of the VRA

The Volta River Authority (VRA) has awarded educational scholarships at a total value of GHS 1,000,000 to some 60 needy but brilliant students coming from communities impacted by the Authority’s operations.

The development, according to the Chief Executive Officer of the Authority covers the period of 2021/2022 and 2022-2023 academic years while bringing the total number of beneficiaries to 449.



VRA CEO, Emmanuel Antwi-Darkwa, said the scholarship scheme, which falls under the Authority’s Community Development Programme (CDP), seeks to support the development of human resources to contribute to the sustainability and the growth of communities, as well as national development.



Delivering his address at an event, Antwi-Darkwa explained that the CDP scheme has become a competitive one which has particularly given priority to applicants offering programmes in Science Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).



“VRA is on the digital transformation trajectory in line with our Creativity and Innovation agenda, and as such scholarship application procedure been migrated online. Our scholarship scheme has chalked many successes since its inception as majority of our beneficiaries are first general scholar families and in some cases communities,” the VRA boss said.



He further pointed out that the scholarship scheme was proof of the Authority’s commitment of adding value to lives of people in communities while commending the achievements and progress of previous beneficiaries of the scheme.

Emmanuel Antwi-Darkwa in his concluding remarks called on the new beneficiaries to take keen advantage of the opportunity and studies.



Meanwhile, beneficiaries for this year’s scheme will offer various programmes from the Sciences to Humanities at different levels of Public Tertiary institutions.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



AE