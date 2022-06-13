45 individuals honoured at Tribute Concert and Awards

Some dignitaries at the Tribute Concert and Awards

15 institutions and 45 individuals of Yoruba descent were honoured at the Tribute Concert and Awards (TC Awards) an event aimed at celebrating the impact of Yorubas in Ghana who have made a lasting impact and contributed immensely and meaningfully to the growth of their communities – home and abroad. These individuals are persons that have projected the good deeds of the ethnic group.

The event held at the Fantasy Dome in La, a suburb of Accra on Saturday, June 11 acknowledged personalities and institutions in academia, humanitarian, leadership, governance, religion, sports, entertainment, culture, media, transportation, trade and commerce.



The biennial event, the first of its kind by the Yoruba community in Ghana witnessed a rich display of culture. High-ranking political figures and diplomats were in attendance including the traditional rulers of the Yoruba, Ga and Igbo communities.



Amongst the guests were: Nigerian High Commissioner to Ghana, Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas; Member of Parliament for Odododido, Nii Lante Vanderpuije; HRM King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II – Ga Mantse, Leader of all the Yorubas in Ghana, Asiwaju Alhaji Baba Musa; Editor of Daily Guide, Alhaji Abdul Rahman Gomda; Alhaji Chief Dr Ahmed Nii Ot Vanderpuiye, the Balogun and Baba Adini of Ghana and his wife Alhaja Risikatu Vanderpuije, the Iya lode of the Yoruba people in Ghana and legendary musician, Sidiku Buhari.



The others are: Nurudeen Brimah, HRM Eze (Dr) Ambassador Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu, Eze Ohazurume, HRM Oba Abdul Salami Amao Saka, HRH Eze Kennedy Gininkanwa Obi, Public Relations Officer, All Nigerian Community, Chief Akintola; President of the Yorubas in Greater Accra, Chief Oloye Yemi Fatuyi and Publisher NEXT magazine, Chief Bayo Asaolu.



The highlights of the event were the energetic performances by Ghanaian music legends, Pat Thomas and Adame Best.



Nigerian High Commissioner to Ghana, Mr. Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas commended the organizers of the event while applauding Yorubas for their role in building the bridge between Nigeria and Ghana.



He said that the “dexterity and enterprise of the Yoruba tribe has contributed to the growth, development and love that exists between Nigeria and Ghana.”



Below is an excerpt of his speech



The Yorubas are known for their deep culture and respect. They are easily sociable to everyone, they have wisdom and emotional intelligence. Due to their hard work and otherwise industrious nature, they readily go into business partnerships with their host communities and create peaceful co-existence with citizens of the land, leading to inter-marriages and prosperity.



The dexterity and enterprise of the Yoruba tribe have contributed to the growth, development and love that exists between Nigeria and Ghana. I use this opportunity to congratulate the Yoruba community for the great accomplishments that trail them wherever they go.



It is characteristic of Yorubas to leave their footprints in the sands of time. From academics, commerce, traditional diplomacy, arts and culture just to name a few.



I charge the community and the entire Nigerians in Ghana to continue to be of good conduct, law-abiding and contribute to the growth of the country and cause the bond of brotherliness between Nigeria and Ghana to continue to wax stronger and stronger.



On his part, Alhaji Chief Baba Musa commended his tribesmen for being good ambassadors of Nigeria. According to him, Yorubas in Ghana have conducted themselves with the utmost respect and it shows in their minimal involvement in criminal activities in Ghana.



“I want to thank all the Yorubas because crime as far as it concerns us is very low. Statistics show that we are good ambassadors for Nigeria and we must applaud ourselves. You can’t write the history of Ghana without Yorubas, we are the central piece,” he said.



According to records, Yorubas have been in Ghana for more than 200 years.



Below are the honorees



ORDER OF GREAT YORUBA SONS OF EXCELLENCE AWARD



Great Chief Brimah I.



YORUBA HERO OF EXCELLENCE AWARD



Justice Augustus Molade Akiwumi JSC.



YORUBA HERO OF EXCELLENCE AWARD



Alhaji Rahimi Gbadamosi.



YORUBA HERO OF EXCELLENCE AWARD



Alhaji Razak El-Alawa.



YORUBA HERO OF EXCELLENCE AWARD



Alhaji Abdul Ganiyu Lawal.



YORUBA HERO OF EXCELLENCE AWARD



Alfa Girigisu (Alfanla).



YORUBA HERO OF EXCELLENCE AWARD

Dr. James Adewale Mustafa.ғʀᴄs, ғɪᴄs



YORUBA HERO OF EXCELLENCE AWARD



Alhaji Wahab Adawele.



YORUBA HERO OF EXCELLENCE AWARD



Chief Abdul kidir Brimah



YORUBA HERO OF EXCELLENCE AWARD



Professor Baba Abdul Rahim Brimah.



YORUBA HERO OF EXCELLENCE AWARD



Chief Abdul Aziz Brimah.



BEST ELDERLY STATE MAN AWARD



H.E John Agyekun Kufuor



LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT OF EXCELLENCE AWARD



HRM King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II – Ga Mantse.



LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT OF EXCELLENCE AWARD



H.E John Dramani Mahama



LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT OF EXCELLENCE AWARD



Alhaji Chief Baba Musa



LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT OF EXCELLENCE AWARD



Alhaji Sidiku Buari



SENIOR CITIZEN OF EXCELLENCE AWARD



Alhaji El-Aziz Fattau



SENIOR CITIZEN OF EXCELLENCE AWARD



Alhaji Abdul Rassaq Khalann



SENIOR CITIZEN OF EXCELLENCE AWARD



Alhaji Sultan Ahmed Nii Nortey Caesar SENIOR



CITIZEN OF EXCELLENCE AWARD



Alhaji Chief Tunde Aziz



GREAT LEADERSHIP AMBASSADOR AWARD



HRM Oba Hamza Peregrino-Brimah VIII.

GREAT LEADERSHIP AMBASSADOR AWARD



HRM Oba Alhaji Aliu Alao



GREAT LEADERSHIP AMBASSADOR AWARD



HRM Oba Abdul Salami Amao Saka.



GREAT LEADERSHIP AMBASSADOR AWARD



HRM Eze (Dr) Ambassador Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu, Eze Ohazurume



GREAT LEADERSHIP AMBASSADOR AWARD



HRM Chief Alfa Muhammed Raji.



THE GREAT PHILANTHROPIST AWARD



Alhaja Chief Risikat Vanderpuije.



BEST ENTREPRENEUR OF EXCELLENCE AWARD



Alhaji Chief Akanni Taofic.



BEST ENTREPRENEUR OF EXCELLENCE AWARD



Chief Olu Luther King.



BEST ENTREPRENEUR OF EXCELLENCE AWARD



Alhaja Chief Moradehun Peregrino-Brimah.



BEST ENTREPRENEUR OF EXCELLENCE AWARD



Alhaja Serifa Mahama dundun.



BEST ENTREPRENEUR OF EXCELLENCE AWARD



Alhaja Chief Mairo Alawiye



YORUBA IMAGE AMBASSADOR AWARD



Chief Oloye Yemi Fatuyi.



YORUBA IMAGE AMBASSADOR AWARD



Chief Otunba Moses Oladele.



YORUBA IMAGE AMBASSADOR AWARD



Hon. Chief Ibrahim Saeed Owolabi



YORUBA IMAGE AMBASSADOR AWARD



Alhaji Osman Alimi



YORUBA IMAGE AMBASSADOR AWARD

Dr. Fathia Ayodele Karim.



CORPORATE YORUBA IMAGE AMBASSADOR AWARD



Pastor David Ishola Akintunde.



CORPORATE YORUBA IMAGE AMBASSADOR AWARD



Prince Adeyemi Adetuwo.



GLOBAL EXCELLENCE AMBASSADOR AWARD



Alhaji Dr. Ahmed Nii Oti Vanderpuije.



THE MAN OF THE PEOPLE AWARD



HE Dr. Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu – The National Chief Imam.



BEST MEDIA PERSONALITY OF EXCELLENCE AWARD



Alhaji Abdul Rahman Gomda.



EXCELLENCE IN HUMANITARIAN SERVICES AWARD



Alhaji Chief Kabir Gbademu Adeboyejo.



EXCELLENCE IN HUMANITARIAN SERVICES AWARD



HRH Eze Kennedy Gininkanwa Obi.



BEST SPORTS PERSONALITY OF EXCELLENCE AWARD



Mr. Amida Abiola Brimah.



BEST SPORTS PERSONALITY OF EXCELLENCE AWARD



Mr.Karim Abdul Razak Tanko.



BEST PERFORMING ARTS/MUSIC AWARD



Mr. Adane Best.



BEST INSURANCE COMPANY AWARD



Sunu Assurances Ghana Limited.



RISING STAR COMPANY AWARD



Mc Fal Co. Ltd



BRANDING INSURANCE COMPANY AWARD



Coronation Insurance Ghana Ltd



BEST HOTEL CUSTOMER SERVICE AWARD



Covenant Hotel Limited

BEST AUTOMOBILE COMPANY AWARD



Ayocard Motors ltd



BEST TRANSPORT/LOGISTICS COMPANY AWARD



SIFAX Group Ghana



BEST COURIER SERVICES OF THE YEAR AWARD



Alao Bizzy Express Courier and Logistics



EXCELLENCE IN HEALTH (TRADITIONAL MEDICINE) AWARD



Kankanfo Harbal Center



BEST SALES AND MARKETING COMPANY AWARD



V&J Curtains and more



BEST BUILDING MATERIAL COMPANY AWARD



Happiness Enterprises (Al Mustafa Oriade).



BEST ICT SERVICES AWARD



Otis Integrated Systems ltd



BEST MEDIA HOUSE AWARD



The Daily Graphic



EXCELLENCE IN BROADCASTING AWARD



Fly TV Ghana.



BEST SERVICE PROVIDER COMPANY AWARD



Friendly Shopping Mall



BEST CLASSIC HOTEL AWARD



D'CZARS Hotel and Suites



EXCELLENCE IN CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY AWARD



Naaviq company limited



BEST TELEVISION STATION AWARD



Ghana Broadcasting Corporation(GBC).