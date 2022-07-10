45 malaria related deaths recorded in 2021 in the Northern region

An anopheles mosquito feeding on its prey

The Northern Region recorded a total of 45 malaria deaths in 2021, the latest report released by the health directorate has revealed.

The figure represents less than 1 percent of cases.



Per the data, there were 28 infant mortalities representing 0.12 percent whiles 17 deaths occurred in adults representing 0.09.



Aside from these figures, the region recorded 94 percent of suspected malaria cases out of which 53 were confirmed.



The figures were revealed by a representative of the Regional Health Directorate Francis Kpadonu, at a stakeholder’s engagement on the 2022 Seasonal Malaria Chemoprevention (SMC) implementation.



The exercise forms part of efforts to sensitize the public with the objective to improve upon the gains made last year.

According to him, the percentage of patients who reported at OPDs with malaria cases was 26.45 percent as compared to the 32.67 percent recorded in 2017.



He further revealed that the distribution of the Insecticide Treatment Nets (ITNs) and Intermittent Preventive Treatments (IPTs) were some of the initiatives used to help reduce the case.



Francis Kpadonu said about 84 percent of the population received the ITNs in the region.



Furthermore, 493,529 eligible children were administered the SMC doses during its implementation.