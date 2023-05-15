3
45-year-old man arrested for defiling 15-yar-old girl after kidnapping her for 3 weeks

Kwabena Yeboah , Rapist.png 45-year-old Kwabena Yeboah

Mon, 15 May 2023 Source: kasapafmomline.com

A 45-year-old man, Kwabena Yeboah has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and defiling a 15 -year-old girl at Kasoa Ofaakor in the Awutu Senya East District of the Central Region.

Reports gathered by Kasapa News' Yaw Boagyan indicate the victim left home after visiting her sister at Ofaakor and since then, she was nowhere to be found.

The suspect is said to have seen the victim in the community, dragged her to his room, defiled her and locked her and left for work.

He is also reported to have bought her food whenever he returned from work, but turned her into a sex machine and had sex with her anytime he felt like it.

According to residents, they regularly heard sounds of moaning coming from the suspect’s room which led them to report the issue to the police.

Kasoa Ofaakor police invaded the suspect’s house and found the victim tied with a rope in the corner of one of the rooms and got him arrested.

The victim was sent to the hospital for a medical check-up.

The suspect is currently in custody assisting police with the investigation.

