47-year-old man granted GH¢150,000 bail for alleged fraudulent transaction

The accused was charged with fraudulent transac­tion of land

An Accra Circuit Court has granted bail to Joseph Ofosu, a 47-year-old, in the sum of GH¢150,000.00 with three sureties, two to be in the jurisdiction and to be justified.

The accused person was charged with fraudulent transac­tion of land, contrary to section 277(2)(a) of the Land Act 2020, (ACT 1036).



The court presided over by Mrs. Afia Owusua Appiah ad­journed the matter to December 7, 2022.



The court also asked the prosecution to file and serve all disclosures and witness statements on the accused person.



Inspector Cyrus E. Conduah told the court that the com­plainant in the case was Isabelle Odartey-Wellington, a business­woman, while Mr Ofosu was an estate agent.



It said Madam Odartey-Welling­ton, who was looking for a piece of land to buy in December 2021, came into contact with Ofosu and he offered the woman two plots of land for sale at Pantang at the price of GH¢360,000.00.

The prosecution said Ofosu told Madam Odartey-Wellington, he was authorized to sell the land by the Afutu Brempong Family.



It said Madam Odartey-Wel­lington went ahead to make enquires about the said family and got to know that the land in the area belonged to them and decided to make a part-payment of GH¢194,500.00 to Ofosu.



The prosecution said Madam Odartey-Wellington went on the land to start her development but was driven away from the land by another claimant, who told her the Afutu Brempong family had sold the land to him some years back.



It said Madam Odartey-Welling­ton called Ofosu and informed him about her encounter and he started avoiding her phone calls.