48 National Security operatives in UNDP flats fail to pay nearly US$1m rent – Audit report

48 National Security personnel staying in flats belonging to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) have failed to pay rent close to $1 million, the 2021 Auditor-General report has stated.

According to the recently-released report, the Chief Director of the Ministry of Works and Housing was tasked to pursue recovering the rent without any delay.



“Our review of rent payment indicated that 48 occupants of United Nation Development Programme (UNDP) flats failed to pay rent owed totalling $993,600.00.



“We recommended that the Chief Director should pursue recovery of the rent from the operatives of National Security and the other tenants without further delay,” the report stressed.



The 2021 Audit Report has been submitted to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin.



In his letter to the Speaker, Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu, the Auditor-General said, "I have the honour to submit the above report, in compliance with Article 187(4) of the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana, and Section 13 of the Audit Service Act, 2000 (Act 584).

"The report highlights the outcomes of the financial statements which comprise mainly the Balance sheets, Revenue and Expenditure Statements, Receipts and Payments Statements, Cash Flow Statements and the supporting schedules, with a view to expressing an opinion on the accounts."



He continued: "In my opinion, the financial statements give a true and fair view of the financial position of the Government of Ghana as 31 December 2020, and the results or its operations, cash flow and financial requirements for the year then ended.



"The accounts are in accordance with the stated accounting policies of the Government of Ghana.



"I acknowledge the cooperation and assistance provided to the Audit Service by the Ministry of Finance, Controller and Accountant-General and Heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies during the audit.



"I also commend the courage and commitment of my staff in conducting the audit and reporting to Parliament even in the face of the imminent risks posed by the Covid-19 pandemic."