48 foreign nationals who were arrested at Akokoamong deported - MCE

Samuel Oduro Frimpong 143.png Municipal Chief Executive of Ejisu, Samuel Oduro Frimpong

Tue, 27 Sep 2022 Source: otecfmghana.com

The 48 illegal immigrants who were arrested at Akokoamong in the Ejisu Municipality of the Ashanti Region have been deported.

This was disclosed by the Municipal Chief Executive of Ejisu Hon Samuel Oduro Frimpong on Monday, September 26, 2022.

"We have liaised with state security agencies including the immigration service and these foreigners have been deported after going through the needed security checks," he told OTEC News.

He however assured that security in the Municipality will continue to embark on swoops in all corners of the area to deal with foreigners who are illegally lodging in the area.

"We will also link up with residents and use an intelligence-based approach to arrest illegal migrants domiciled in Ghana," he said.

He however called for calm and maintained that security in the municipality will not relent on their efforts to protect the citizens in the area.

Meanwhile, the Assembly member for Akokoamong Electoral Area in the Ejisu Municipality, Hon Daniel Owusu, has disclosed dozens of Foreigners are still hiding in the community at the blindside of authorities in the area.

He noted that some of these outlanders were engaging in rogue operations including operating a school for men between the ages of 18 to 30 without any permit.

Hon Daniel said his sources in the community say there are many of these immigrants hiding in the area, adding that the situation has sparked fear among his residents.

He called on the Ashanti Regional Police Command to beef up security in the area to avert any danger.

Source: otecfmghana.com
