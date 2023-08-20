48% support Ghanaian troops being sent to Niger – Global InfoAnalytics

Photo of some personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces

A poll conducted by highly regarded research organization Global InfoAnalytics has revealed that a staggering 48 out of every 100 Ghanaians support the deployment of Ghanaian troops to Niger to fight to restore the overthrown President Mohammed Bazuom.

In effect, 52 Ghanaians are against any of such deployment.



The research was done between Friday, August 18, 2023, and Saturday 19, 2023, and also revealed that 76% of Ghanaians believe that bad governance is the cause of coups d’état in countries where governments have been overthrown. Surprisingly, 17% do not think bad governance is the cause.



Sample of Poll



Global InfoAnalytics sampled 1,618 people from all sixteen regions. Given the seeming outrage against the deployment of Ghanaian troops to Niger, the finding that 48 per cent of Ghanaians support the sending of troops to Niger.



Other findings include that 49% of Ghanaians think that coups d’état are not a lasting solution to bad governance in democracies in Africa.



Review the pie charts below:













Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch the latest episode of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV, as we explore the need for organ donations, below:









Meanwhile, watch the latest #SayItLoud video on GhanaWeb TV with Etsey Atisu below:







