48-year-old carpenter sentenced to 12-months imprisonment

The accused scaled a wall to steal the items

Source: GNA

The Ashaiman Circuit Court has sentenced John Atsu, a 48-year-old carpenter, to 12 months imprisonment with hard labour for stealing.

The court presided over by Mr. Richard Delali Anku sentenced Atsu on his own plea of guilty to charges of stealing and dishonestly appropriating items valued at GHC8,000.00.



The items include 15 plate car battery valued at GHC400.00, a back-hole truck’s front accelerator valued at GHC600.00, a back-hole truck’s shaft valued at GHC3,500.00 and a Tebo Charger also valued at GHC3,500.00.



Chief Inspector Samuel Aperweh, prosecuting, said on January 19, 2022, at 1500 hours, Promise Sedor 28-year-old security man assisted by the Alpa Papa Police Patrol team arrested Atsu and brought him to Community 22 station.



Atsu was reported to have scaled the wall into complainant Tamaklo’s site and stole the items.



While throwing the stolen items over the wall, a witness who works at a church, nearby saw him and raised an alarm.

Chief Inspector said a mob from the area chased and arrested Atsu and subjected him to severe beatings but he was rescued by the Police Patrol team.



The prosecution said the Police commenced investigation into the case and discovered that Atsu and his friend by name Evans, now at large, planned and went to the complainant’s site to dishonestly appropriate the part of the dismantled back-hole truck with the intent to sell it as scrap.



Chief Aperweh said Atsu scaled the wall into the compound while Evans stayed outside to pick the stolen items thrown over the wall and in the course of their action, the eye-witness raised an alarm.



According to the prosecution despite all efforts by the Police Investigative team, Atsu failed to lead or disclosed the hideout of Evans, all the items were recovered, excluding the 15 plate car battery.



After investigation, Atsu was charged with the offence and put before the court.