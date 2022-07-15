1
49% of Ghanaians to stop using e-transactions due to E-Levy – Afrobarometer report

35388730 The E-levy was contained in the 2022 budget statement of government

Fri, 15 Jul 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Majority of Ghanaians are not confident at all that government will use the 1.5 per cent currently being charged on Electronic transactions (E-levy) to fund development projects across the country, an Afrobarometer Report has revealed.

According to the Afrobarometer survey conducted by CDD-Ghana, only 9 per cent of Ghanaians are confident that government will use revenue from the E-levy to fund development.

Fifty one per cent of Ghanaians do not think government will invest the proceeds generated from the E-levy into development projects.

The report indicates that 24 per cent of Ghanaians are not very confident that the revenue generated from the E-levy will be used for its intended purpose, while 15 per cent are somewhat confident that government will indeed use the accrued revenue for its purpose.

Also, 47 per cent of Ghanaians despite the charges on electronic transactions say they will continue to use electronic financial transactions.

However, 49 per cent of Ghanaians have disclosed that the E-levy will make them avoid or stop using electronic financial transactions.

