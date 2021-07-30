49 prisons health aides undergo healthcare, ward assistants training

Some prison officers at the one-week intensive training organized for them

Source: Ghana Prisons Service, Contributor

The Ghana Prisons Service in collaboration with the National Vocational and Technical Institute and the Ghana Health Service has begun a proficiency training for 49 prisons health aides.

The one-week intensive training which is aimed at upgrading the Health Aides to Healthcare/ ward Assistants will equip them with the relevant knowledge and skills to enable them render improved healthcare delivery to patients of the prison community.



At the opening ceremony held at the Nsawam Medium Security Prison on Monday, the Eastern Regional Prisons Commander and officer in charge of the Nsawam Medium Security Prison who was the Guest of Honour, DDP Samuel Owusu-Amposah, entreated the participants to take the training seriously, adding that it will inure to the benefit of the prison community, especially the inmates and also their personal career development.



" The prisons administration is arming you with this weapon, to upgrade your capacity and make you more efficient for the total improvement of the healthcare delivery system of the Service", DDP Owusu-Amposah said.

Other dignitaries present were the Commissioner of NVTI, ENG.John Ocran, Greater Accra Coordinator of NVTI, Mr. Stephen and Asomani.



Others were ADP Sophia Osei- Bonsu, ADP Thopson Otsyokpo, ADP Joseph Yankey, ADP Nii Armah Ayeetey and othe senior prison officers.



Participants will be taken through and examined on three components namely theory, trade practical and general nursing.