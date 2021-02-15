$4million Ideal Finance cash with Mahama, chase him for it – Abronye DC hints clients

Abronye DC, Bono Region NPP Chairman

The Bono Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Kwame Baffoe known popularly as Abronye DC has alleged that Kotei Dzanie bribed John Dramani Mahama with an amount of $4,000,000 to become his running mate in the 2020 elections.

According to him, that is one of the reasons why Kotei Dzanie’s Ideal Finance has collapsed and is currently keeping investments of their clients.



Abronye made this allegation whiles speaking on Kumasi-based Wontumi TV calling on clients of the defunct Financial Institution to chase the former President of Ghana John Dramani Mahama for their money.



The Bono Regional Chairman of the NPP indicated that Mahama had to change his choice of running mate last minute after Kotei Dzanie was arrested by EOCO with an investigation into issues with regards to the collapse of Ideal Finance.

“The Ideal Finance customers should go to Mahama for their locked up cash because Dzanie Kotei gave John Dramani Mahama 4 million dollars so that he will be picked as his running mate for 2020. But that did not see the light of day because Dzanie was arrested by EOCO with regards to issues bothering Ideal Finance,” he said.



Abronye could not fathom why John Dramani Mahama after messing up the Financial sector of the economy was riding on the back of the clean up to come back to power as President.