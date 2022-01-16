4th Wave: Ghana's active COVID cases decline to 9,020

The country’s death toll is now 1,343

Ghana has recorded 508 new COVID-19 cases, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has announced.

This brings the country’s total number of active cases to 9,020.



The country’s death toll is now 1,343 following 7 more deaths that were recorded across the country.



Also, 143, 151 recoveries have been recorded while, 44 persons are currently in severe condition.



Regional breakdown of COVID cases:

Greater Accra Region - 85,438



Ashanti Region - 22,219



Western Region - 8,140



Eastern Region -6,903

Volta Region - 5,830



Central Region - 5,382



Bono East Region – 2,882



Bono Region - 2,255

Northern Region - 1,826



Upper East Region - 1,676



Ahafo Region - 1,127



Western North Region - 1,094

Oti Region –914



Upper West Region - 805



North East Region - 358



Savanna Region - 291