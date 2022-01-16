4th Wave: Ghana's active COVID cases decline to 9,020

▶ Click Here for Full AFCON Coverage ◀
Ghana has recorded 508 new COVID-19 cases, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has announced.
This brings the country’s total number of active cases to 9,020.
The country’s death toll is now 1,343 following 7 more deaths that were recorded across the country.
Also, 143, 151 recoveries have been recorded while, 44 persons are currently in severe condition.
Regional breakdown of COVID cases:
Greater Accra Region - 85,438
Ashanti Region - 22,219
Western Region - 8,140
Eastern Region -6,903
Volta Region - 5,830
Central Region - 5,382
Bono East Region – 2,882
Bono Region - 2,255
Northern Region - 1,826
Upper East Region - 1,676
Ahafo Region - 1,127
Western North Region - 1,094
Oti Region –914
Upper West Region - 805
North East Region - 358
Savanna Region - 291
