News

4th Wave: Ghana's active COVID cases decline to 9,020

76358820 File photo

Mon, 17 Jan 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Ghana has recorded 508 new COVID-19 cases, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has announced.

This brings the country’s total number of active cases to 9,020.

The country’s death toll is now 1,343 following 7 more deaths that were recorded across the country.

Also, 143, 151 recoveries have been recorded while, 44 persons are currently in severe condition.

Regional breakdown of COVID cases:

Greater Accra Region - 85,438

Ashanti Region - 22,219

Western Region - 8,140

Eastern Region -6,903

Volta Region - 5,830

Central Region - 5,382

Bono East Region – 2,882

Bono Region - 2,255

Northern Region - 1,826

Upper East Region - 1,676

Ahafo Region - 1,127

Western North Region - 1,094

Oti Region –914

Upper West Region - 805

North East Region - 358

Savanna Region - 291

