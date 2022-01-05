0
4th Wave: Ghana's active COVID cases hit 13,025

Covid 19 Vaccination In Caracas 3ad As vaccination is ramped up, surge in cases has been attributed to the Omicron variant

Wed, 5 Jan 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Ghana has recorded 1,084 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the total number of active cases to 13,025, the Ghana Health Service has reported.

Three more deaths have also been recorded.

This brings the death toll to 1,309.

Also, there have been 132,869 recoveries from the total number of cases recorded since mid-March 2020.

Regional breakdown of COVID cases:

Greater Accra Region - 81,932

Ashanti Region - 21,692

Western Region - 7,879

Eastern Region - 6,710

Volta Region - 5,621

Central Region - 5,257

Bono East Region - 2,726

Bono Region - 2,157

Northern Region - 1,787

Upper East Region - 1,595

Ahafo Region - 1,108

Western North Region - 1,049

Oti Region - 865

Upper West Region - 747

North East Region - 283

Savanna Region - 263

