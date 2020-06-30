General News

5,000 persons arrested for entering Ghana illegally – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has clarified the deployment of security personnel’s across the country.

According to him, the deployments are not intended to disenfranchise Ghanaian voters.



Rather, he said, they are intended to protect Ghana’s borders from illegal entries especially from militants from the neighbouring countries trying to enter Ghana illegally.



He said 207 soldiers have been deployed in Upper West, 110 soldiers in Northern Region, 102 in North East, 64 in Bono 14 in Western Region, 98 in Volta Region and 78 in Oti, among others.



The President indicated that the deployments became necessary following the closures of Ghana’s borders due to coronavirus and attempts by travellers to enter the country illegally while the borders remain closed.



“No disenfranchisement of voters is contemplated by me,” he clarified.

He, therefore, urged eligible Ghanaian voters to register during the voter registration exercise.



He urged “If you do not register now, you cannot vote in December.”



These deployments are not intended to prevent Ghanaians from registering to vote in December 2020, he stressed.



“ I have no interest in disenfranchising any eligible Ghanaian voter from registering in tomorrow’s exercise.”





