5-2: How 7 Supreme Court member panel voted to bar Assin North MP from Parliament

Supreme Court grants injunction against embattled Assin North MP



Supreme Court to expedite hearing of the substantive case on Assin North 2020 election



A seven-member Supreme Court panel, by a majority decision on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, ruled in favour of an application to bar the Assin North Member of Parliament, James Gyekye Quayson, from holding himself as a legislative member and also from conducting parliamentary business.



The seven-member panel was headed by Justice Jones Dotse. In its ruling, the judges agreed by a majority decision with Michael Ankomah Nimfah, the private citizen who filed the application that James Gyekye Quayson’s continued stay in parliament despite a High Court judgement that annulled his election.



Michael Nimfah's application added that the embattled MP's continuous stay contravened the 1992 constitution and was not fair to the people of Assin North.

The seven-member panel who heard the case were; Justices Jones Dotse, Agnes Dordzie, Nene Amegatcher, Mariama Owusu, Gertrude Torkonoo, Prof Henrietta Mensah Bonsu and Emmanuel Y. Kulendi.



In reaching its final decision on the injunction application, two members of the panel, Justices Agnes Dordzie and Nene Amegatcher, both took a dissenting view on granting the injunction to bar the embattled MP.



However, Justices Jones Dotse, Mariama Owusu, Gertrude Torkonoo, Prof Henrietta Mensah Bonsu and Emmanuel Y. Kulendi, forming a majority, granted the injunction.



“The application succeeds. The MP is restrained from holding himself as MP for Assin north and restrained from attending parliament to conduct business on behalf of the people of Assin north.



“The restriction remains until the final determination of the substantive matter. We direct that the case hearing be expedited,” the head of the panel, Justice Dotse, announced during the ruling on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

In July 2021, Michael-Nimfah obtained a ruling against Gyekye Quayson at the Cape Coast High Court.







The High Court upheld, as applied by the applicant, that Mr Quayson owed allegiance to a foreign county at the time of filing his nomination to contest in the 2020 parliamentary elections.



The court thus annulled his election and ordered for the conduct of fresh elections in Assin North.



An appeal against the High Court’s ruling by the embattled MP was struck out owing to his failure to file his written submissions within a period mandated by the court.

Arguing to support the injunction application during proceedings at the Supreme Court, counsel for Michael Ankomah-Nimfah, Frank Davis stated that his client has established serious breaches to the 1992 constitution, and other electoral laws of Ghana by the embattled MP.



“If he continues to be in Parliament, he will still be in breach of the constitution. The people of Assin North have been saddled with an unqualified person for far too long,” Frank Davis told the Supreme Court on March 5, 2022.



His position was also shared by the Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, who emphasized that the issue of Gyekye Quayson’s stay in parliament contravening the law is a none debatable offence, which must not be allowed to fester.







“On account for the uncontroverted facts of this case. It clearly indicates that the Court is faced with the patent case of unconstitutionality each passing day,” Dame told the court.

Mr Quayson’s lead counsel, Tsatsu Tsikata, disagreed with the applicant and the Attorney General, pointing out that the application was improper by procedure.



“The motion purports to be brought under the High Court rules. This is not the High Court. And the Supreme Court rules under rule 5 make provisions for where no express provisions are made for certain rules the Court shall prescribe such practice. A request ought to be made,” Tsikata said.



Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is scheduled to sit at a later date on the substantive case against James Gyekye Quayson’s status as ruled by the Cape Coast High Court.



