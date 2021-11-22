5 AK-47s,100 rounds of ammunition missing from Tamale Police armoury - Auditor General Report reveals

5 AK-47s,100 rounds of ammunition missing from Tamale Police armoury

The Auditor General’s report revealed that 5 Ak-47s and 100 rounds of ammunition could not be found in the Tamale Police armoury

The weapons were given to “Operation calm Life” security personnel



Auditor General has directed for a thorough investigation into the case



The latest Auditor General report has revealed that a total of five AK-47 rifles, together with 100 rounds of ammunition at the Tamale Police Station have gone missing from its armoury.



The highly lethal weapons and ammunition were part of tools given to the over 300 security personnel deployed to the Northern region in the “Operation Calm Life” initiative.



The government in February 2018 launched the “Operation Calm Life” initiative following a surge in armed robbery attacks and some other social vices including political vigilantism and chieftaincy disputes in the area.

When Auditors visited the Tamale Station armoury for inspection purposes, they discovered that the five AK-47 rifles and the 100 ammunition could not be accounted for.



Also there was no explanation to where the weapons and ammunitions could have been.



The armourer explained to the auditors however that the matter had been reported to the Regional Criminal Investigations Department (CID) for investigations to commence.



As at the time of the audit in 2018, the CID had not furnished the audit team with information on the status of their investigations to facilitate the retrieval of the riffles.



The auditors have thus directed the regional police command to conduct a thorough investigation and to sanction persons found culpable.