5 Ghanaian lawyers under GoG scholarship off to Georgetown Law Center for further studies

Godfred Yeboah Dame with the 5 beneficiaries

The first batch of five (5) Ghanaian lawyers under the Government of Ghana Scholarship Secretariat-Georgetown Law Center initiative has departed for the United States of America, Washington DC., to begin their studies in the United States of America (USA).

The 5 beneficiaries comprise 3 state attorneys at the Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Justice and 2 private legal practitioners.



In September 2021 the Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Mr. Godfred Yeboah Dame brokered a 5 year deal with the Georgetown University Law Center, by which Ghanaian law graduates, lawyers, and judges would be permitted to undertake post-graduate law studies at the Georgetown University Law Center in Washington DC, USA, pursuant to scholarships jointly sponsored by Georgetown University and the Government of Ghana’s Scholarship Secretariat.



The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on behalf of Georgetown University Law Centre by its Executive Vice-President and Dean, Professor William M. Treanor while the Attorney-General, Mr. Dame, signed on behalf of the Government of Ghana.



The 5 beneficiaries who left the shores of Ghana in the last week of August this year, have been admitted to various Master of Laws concentrations including International Business Economic Law (IBEL), the General LLM, and a specialized Tax Law LLM program at the Georgetown University Law Center.



Under this initiative, each beneficiary was awarded a full tuition scholarship worth $74,340.00 including a stipend of $10,000 to cover their travel expenses.

During a courtesy call on him on Tuesday, 16th August, 2022, the Attorney General congratulated the beneficiaries and assured them of his support for their studies. He reminded them that the primary motivation he had for brokering the deal was to ensure that Ghanaian lawyers and judges are properly equipped to handle the demand of complex transactions subjects in the law, so as to assist in the building of the Ghanaian economy. He charged the beneficiaries to maintain the high standards and excellence set by Ghanaian alumni of Georgetown Law Centre, which contributed to the success of his negotiation of the MoU with the Georgetown Law Center.



Mr. Dame further advised the beneficiaries to be of good conduct during their stay in the USA to promote the good name of Ghana, whilst concentrating on their studies in order to contribute more meaningfully to the economic, political and social development of Ghana.



The beneficiaries were on Friday, 19th August, 2022, hosted a farewell dinner organized by the Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Mrs. Elsie Addo Awudzi. At the meeting, Mrs. Awudzi, also the President of the Georgetown Law Alumni Association Ghana, encouraged them to be worthy ambassadors of Ghana and explore further opportunities within the Georgetown Law Center and Georgetown University for future collaborations.



The agreement is expected to implement a joint graduate scholarship program over the next five years and strengthen the ties between Georgetown University and the legal fraternity in Ghana. It is also to enhance the linkages between the people of Ghana and those of the USA and improve cooperation between the two countries in the field of legal education.