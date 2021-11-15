5 Konongo Odumase SHS students remanded for stabbing colleague to death

The five suspects have been sent to a juvenile detention center at Juaso

Source: Antwi boasiako John, Contributor

The Konongo Odumase District Court has remanded five students who were allegedly involved in the suspected murder of a colleague student to reappear before the court on November 27, 2021, for a definite hearing.

The court presided over by Her Worship Joyce Bamfo however denied the bail application on grounds that the school was a hostile place for them now as some aggrieved students may attempt to seek justice for the deceased when they appeared in court on Monday, November 16, 2021.



They have been sent once again to a juvenile detention center at Juaso in the Asante Akyem South District to reappear before the court on November 27, 2021.



Lead counsel to the first accused Richard Adu Darko after the hearing told OTEC News Kwame Agyenim Boateng that the juveniles had sought bail on grounds that they had to continue their education, arguing that their parents could send them to court anytime there was a hearing.



Meanwhile, Lawyer Richard Adu Darko expressed worry over how officials of the Ghana Police Service Published the names of the juveniles on their official websites which was against the law.



He added that the court’s attention was drawn to the fact that GPS had gone contrary to the law and the necessary corrections were later done by the police



Background

Five students from Konongo Odumase SHD were picked by the police over the death of Larhan Sam-Una, a first-year male student of the same school, on Friday 5 November 2021.



The Commander at the Konongo District Police Station, DSP Osei Adu Agyemang, said preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects had led other senior colleagues to bully first years on campus.



“The five suspects who are all in Form 2, ganged up and decided to go to House Three and then bully the first years. They first attacked and assaulted some of them. They further moved to the mini market on campus and grabbed another first-year student and attempted to drag him away to molest him but he was rescued,” the commander said.



He added that, “This action infuriated Emmanuel Osei Frimpong [the key suspect] who went and attacked a first-year student but was stopped by the deceased. Feeling angry, the suspect pulled out a small kitchen knife and stabbed the deceased without any provocation.



The first-year student sustained knife wounds at the lower left ribs and died at the Konongo Government Hospital, medics confirmed.