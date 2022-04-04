5 dead, 7 injured in accident on Accra-Kumasi Highway

The impact forced the Toyota minibus to crash at the roadside killing five persons

At least five (5) persons have been confirmed dead in a fatal accident on the Bunso stretch of the Accra to Kumasi Highway in the Eastern region.

Seven(7) who sustained injuries have been admitted to the hospital.



The accident occurred Monday, April 4 at about 3:55 am when the suspect driver now deceased was in charge Toyota Hiace minibus with Registration number AK 1145-21 with 13 persons on board traveling from Kumasi towards Accra.



The report indicates that, on reaching a section of the road after Akyem Asiakwa junction near Bunso on Accra to Kumasi Highway, the driver without due care and attention veered off his lane and crashed the offside rear portion of a DAF low bird articulated truck with registration number GT 3799-16 traveling from Tema towards Kumasi.

The impact forced the Toyota minibus to crash at the roadside killing five persons including the driver instantly.



Seven male occupants aboard the Toyota Hiace minibus sustained injuries and were rushed to Hawa Memorial Savior hospital and admitted.



The Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command DSP Ebenezer Tetteh told Kasapa News, Police Personnel quickly rushed to the scene to extricate the victims to the hospital and kept the dead bodies at the Kibi government hospital morgue for identification, preservation, and autopsy.