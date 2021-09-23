5 dead in Agona Nkwanta-Elubo highway accident

File photo: The accident happened on Thursday

• An accident has occurred on the Agona Nkwanta-Elubo highway on Thursday

• 5 people have been recorded dead



• 2 others have been rushed to the hospital to receive medical care



Five people have been reported dead after involving in an accident on the Agona Nkwanta-Elubo highway in the Western region on Thursday, September 23, 2021.



According to a Daily Guide report, the deceased were in a KIA truck with registration number WT 591-20 heading towards Axim when it collided after running into an articulated truck with a foreign number plate on the Ankyernyin stretch of the highway.

Their bodies have been deposited at the Axim Government Hospital facility morgue for autopsy.



The articulator driver and his conductor who were in critical condition when the incident happened are receiving treatment at the Axim Government Hospital.



Meanwhile, the police have launched investigations into the matter.